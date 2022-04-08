Podcast: Tesla Cyber Rodeo Special, Elon buying Twitter, Hummer EV and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, it is basically going to be the ‘Tesla Cyber Rodeo Special’, but we are also going to talk about Elon Musk buying Twitter, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla Cyber Rodeo event livestream and news hub: everything you need to know
- Tesla is going to make a new futuristic-looking electric vehicle as a ‘dedicated robotaxi’
- Tesla is aiming to start production of its Optimus humanoid robot in 2023
- Tesla delivered the first made-in-Texas Model Y, but it is still being vague about the new version
- Elon Musk sets ‘massive wave of new products’ with Tesla producing Cybertruck, Roadster, and Semi in 2023
- Tesla beats all-time delivery record with 310,000 EVs despite difficult quarter
- Tesla raises prices on Model 3 vehicles with nickel-based battery packs
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Biden administration regarding EV charging, along with Mary Barra and other auto leaders
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk buys near 10% stake in Twitter
- Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board, but it caps his ownership of the social media to 15% to avoid hostile takeover
- Review: GMC’s Hummer EV ‘Super(size)truck’ is excess in all the best ways
