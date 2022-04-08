Rachio 3 sprinkler controller makes your watering efficient at $170, more in New Green Deals

Now that we’re getting closer to the peak of watering season, it’s time to ensure your sprinkler system is up to the task. The Rachio 3 controller is perfect for that, as it even leverages Wi-Fi technology to automatically skip watering in rain, when it freezes, and even if the wind is too high. This smart controller is on sale for $170 today from its normal going rate of around $205 at Amazon, making now a great time to pick one up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Get your spring watering under control with the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller

Today only, Amazon is offering the Rachio 3 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $169.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $205, today’s deal matches the last sale we saw in early March. The Rachio 3 is not only designed to make your sprinkler system smart, but also more economical and efficient overall. It uses a Wi-Fi connection to leverage weather intelligence to automatically skip watering when it rains, freezes, is too windy, and more. On top of that, the entire system is said to save between 30 to 50% on your monthly water bill. Plus, you’ll be able to control the sprinkler system from your smartphone, with Siri support and Assistant tie-in.

Greenworks launches up to 54% off spring Black Friday deals on popular electric mowers and more

Closing out the work week, Greenworks is launching new spring Black Friday deals that’s taking up to 54% off a collection of its popular environmentally-friendly lawn care tools and more. Shipping is free across the board. This sale includes everything from electric mowers, chainsaws, and other tools that will have you ready for getting your lawn and yard in shape for spring. In fact, there are ten full pages of tool and accessory deals from Greenworks up for grabs right here to peruse. Greenworks gear is also a favorite here at 9to5Toys.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,400 ($100 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Greenworks and Sun Joe electric mowers let you ditch gas from $147

This month, Woot is offering a wide ranging sale on electric mowers from $147 to help you kick fossil fuels to the curb this spring and summer. Our favorite pick is the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Brushless Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower at $419.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this same mower goes for over $550 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked there by an additional $30. You’ll use two Greenworks 24V POWERALL batteries that combine to deliver 48V of total power. With up to 70 minutes of runtime with four 4Ah batteries, which are included, this mower is perfect for small to medium yards. On top of the efficient brushless electric mower, you won’t have to worry about gas or oil ever again once you add this to your yard care routine. It’s self-propelled with rear wheel drive and even offers a variable speed control. Plus, the 4-in-1 system allows for mulching, rear bagging, side discharge, and even a turbo button for leaf pickup in the fall.

