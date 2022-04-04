Tesla Semi shows up at its future home of Gigafactory Texas with more Model Ys and possible new colors spotted

A new drone flyover of Tesla Gigafactory Texas shows a lot of activity, including a Tesla Semi, a lot more Model Y vehicles, and even some potential new colors. The new activity comes ahead of the Cyber Rodeo event.

On April 7th, Tesla is going to hold an event at Gigafactory Texas in Austin called ‘Cyber Rodeo‘. It is expected to be the factory’s grand opening, including the official launch of Model Y production at the plant.

We expect that Tesla might also bring a few surprises to the event, and a new drone flyover by Joe Tegtmeyer is starting to reveal some surprises. The drone pilot flew over the Gigafactory Texas today and spotted Tesla unloading a new Tesla Semi truck at the plant:

Tesla Semi arrives at Giga Texas … here are a few more photos as it arrived and gets set up! Can't wait to see this in person during Cyber Rodeo! See a lot more around the site today (4 April 2022) in my video out later today! @JoeTegtmeyer pic.twitter.com/J9s5lNoBet — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🌔🪐🇺🇦 (@JoeTegtmeyer) April 4, 2022

Tesla is currently building the electric truck in low volume at a factory in Nevada, but it is expected to bring it to volume production at Gigafactory Texas in the future. However, this particular unit is most likely to be there in order to be displayed at the Cyber Rodeo event later this week.

Tegtmeyer also spotted many more Model Y vehicles at the plant as Tesla is ramping up production; he noted that one had a rear package shelf, but it might have just been retrofitted as a work vehicle:

Model Y from Giga Texas appears to have rear package shelf. Check out these photos and see for yourself! So much around the site today, 4 April 2022, so see more in my video out later today! @JoeTegtmeyer pic.twitter.com/FYTmRpsGGm — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🌔🪐🇺🇦 (@JoeTegtmeyer) April 4, 2022

Interestingly, the colors on some of those new Model Ys coming out of Gigafactory Texas appear to be different. It might be the camera or the lighting, but the black paint looks less glossy, and the red is much darker:

As we previously reported, Tesla has talked about releasing new colors – including a new red – but it has been mostly linked to Tesla’s new paint shop at Gigafactory Berlin. It’s unclear if the automaker has deployed a similar paint shop that is going to enable new colors as well.

More information is expected to be released during the Cyber Rodeo event later this week, including more details about a possible new mid-range version of the Model Y that has been revealed through an EPA filing.

