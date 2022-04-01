Drone whips around Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory in new fast-paced video

In Tesla’s latest video, a drone tours the company’s latest Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany. High-speed drone videos are nothing new, but the video the skilled pilot captured (in tandem with equally adept video editing) is impressive and gives us a look at the robots and tools the company uses to produce its electric vehicles.

We’ve taken a look at skilled FPV piloting before over on DroneDJ, everything from homes and rings of fire to baseball stadiums. Many of those videos feature long shots with no cuts, but Tesla’s video takes a bit of a different style.

Tesla’s video utilized speed ramps, cuts, and numerous other edits in post in addition to the skills of the drone pilot to show off the technology used to produce cars at Giga Berlin.

The company just began deliveries from the factory, and Elon Musk himself delivered the very first made-in-Germany Tesla Model Y.

The new factory, in addition to allowing the company to produce more vehicles in general, will reduce the amount of transportation necessary for Tesla vehicles to reach customers in Europe. European customers can now get Teslas made in Europe rather than relying on imported vehicles.

Tesla’s latest video opens with a view outside the factory, showing off many of the Model Y vehicles the factory has already produced. From there, the drone enters the factory and begins to show off different parts of Tesla’s assembly line.

KUKA and Schuler robotic arms work in tandem with presses to shape and cut flat pieces of metal into Model Y body panels, and we later get a look at one of the Giga-presses in action.

The video continues, following the production line to the completed Model Y vehicles.

The video was shot by Ferdinand Wolf, a commercial drone pilot and the creative director of DJI Europe. He used cinewhoop style and five-inch drones specifically designed to get smooth video in a small, fast, and nimble package. Take a look at the video for yourself:

