This 8-pack of rechargeable AA batteries and charger is just $24, more in New Green Deals

One way that we can all help the environment is by stopping single-use battery disposal. More and more devices are getting built-in rechargeable batteries, but for those that still use traditional AA or AAAs, it’s time to swap those to ones that can be used over and over again. Today, we’re talking about an 8-pack of AA batteries that include a charger for $24, which is a decent savings from its normal $30 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Remove single-use batteries from your home with this rechargeable kit

Powerowl (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of its Rechargeable AA Batteries with Charger for $24.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, even opting for EBL’s similar kit would set you back $27 right now. If you’re tired of throwing away batteries once they die, then it’s time to pick up a pack of rechargeable AAs to replace those single-use options that currently reside in your drawer. Each battery has a capacity of 2800mAh and you can easily just set the unused batteries in the charger which goes into trickle mode once they reach 99% to ensure they’re not held at 100% for too long.

Power your off-grid living space with Renogy’s 100W solar panel at $86

Renogy’s official eBay storefront is offering its 100W 12V Monocrystalline Solar Panel with Mounting Z-Brackets for $85.99 shipped. Normally $100 for the panel alone at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen so far this year. You’ll find that this is a solid choice for powering your off-grid setup. The panel can output a maximum of 100W at 12V to either charge batteries or run your gear directly when connected to a controller. Whether you have a trailer, camper, or tiny home that needs to be powered without hooking into your city’s grid, this is a solid solution. It’s also fully weatherproof so you don’t have to worry about rain, sleet, or snow bothering it.

Segway’s new Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter sees first 2022 discount at $77 off

Amazon now offers the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $692.99 shipped. Having just launched last fall with a $770 price tag, today’s offer is delivering only the second markdown to date at $77 off. This is also the first discount of the year and lowest outside of holiday pricing. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

