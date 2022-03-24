Quick Charge Podcast: March 24, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla spends the most R&D and least in advertising per car sold
- Polestar has begun US deliveries of the Long Range Single Motor Polestar 2, and we got a chance to drive it
- Stellantis and LG Energy announce new 45 GWh battery cell factory in Canada
- NIO rolls first batch of ET7 sedans off assembly line ahead of deliveries next week
- Einride partners with Maersk to electrify over one million shipments over the next five years
- Electrify America unveils new charging station with better displays, cable management, solar, and more amenities
- BYD and Shell partner up to expand energy and charging solutions in China and Europe
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.