Sun Joe’s 14-inch electric mower with bagger falls to $118 (2022 low), more in New Green Deals

If you’re searching for ways to be greener this summer, look no further then Sun Joe’s 14-inch electric mower. It’s corded and doesn’t require gas or oil to run, and even comes with a 10.6-gallon collection bag, which means that your clippings will be gathered and not strewn across the yard and potentially into the sewer. It’s on sale for $118 today, which is 15% off its normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve seen since last April. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sun Joe’s mower lets you ditch gas, oil, and discharged grass clippings

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 14-inch 13A Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $118.20 shipped. Saving you 15% from its normal going rate of $139, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since April of last year when it fell to $99 for one day only. Designed to help you remove gas and oil from your weekly yard care rituals, this mower features a 14-inch steel blade that slices a path through tall grass with ease. There’s a 13A motor and it even includes a 10.6-gallon bag and discharge chute if you’d rather not mulch when cutting. Plus, there are three different height choices depending on how low you want to mow.

Segway’s new Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter sees first 2022 discount at $77 off, more from $391

Amazon now offers the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $692.99 shipped. Having just launched last fall with a $770 price tag, today’s offer is delivering only the second markdown to date at $77 off. This is also the first discount of the year and lowest outside of holiday pricing. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Greenworks 24V brushless string trimmer uses no gas or oil at $115

Walmart is offering a deal on the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Brushless TORQDRIVE String Trimmer for $115 shipped. Down from a $160 list price and $140 going rate on sale direct from Greenworks, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This string trimmer uses the Greenworks 24V battery platform to deliver “20% more power and 35% more run-time” then previous generations were able to provide. The 4Ah battery allows you to easily tackle up to 1/4-acre of yard work on a single charge, There’s even an integrated USB port to charge your phone when outside doing work, and of course, you won’t have to use any gas or oil when running this string trimmer.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Motion Dimmer Switch sees first discount to $35

SodaStream’s luxurious Fizz sparkling water maker with glass serving bottles now at $130

Light up the house this summer with 30% off Govee smart lights Gold Box starting at $24

