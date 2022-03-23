Renogy’s solar Gold Box starts at $22 with 2-pack of 100W panels at $150, more in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a way to stay off-grid this spring? Well, we’ve got you covered with the latest Renogy solar Gold Box sale going on right now at Amazon until midnight. One stand-out? Well, it has to be the 2-pack of 100W Monocrystalline 12V solar panels that’s on sale for $150, which is down from $200 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Prep for an off-grid weekend with Amazon’s Renogy solar Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Renogy solar panels and other off-grid gear priced from $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find our favorite discount is the 2-pack of 100W Monocrystalline 12V Solar Panels for $150.40. Down from $200, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the pair. These solar panels have the ability to provide an average of 400 to 500 Wh or 33 to 41 Ah of electricity per day depending on how much the sun stays out in your environment. On top of that, it’s built to last thanks to its IP65 weather-proof rating as well as the corrosion-resistant aluminum frame. There are pre-drilled holes on the back as well to make mounting it simple to attach these panels to your RV, roof, cabin, or anything else.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of RYOBI battery-powered yard care tools priced as low as $45 shipped. Our top pick is the 3-piece bundle that includes an 18V ONE+ String Trimmer, Blower, and Hedge Trimmer for $199. Down 20% from its normal going rate of $249, right now is the perfect time to invest in going green this spring. You’ll find that RYOBI’s tools require no gas or oil to function as they run on an 18V ONE+ battery. Each tool here is powered by one of the two 2Ah batteries that are included in the bundle. These batteries are quite versatile as well, as they’ll work with RYOBI’s entire 18V ONE+ ecosystem, including drills, miter saws, sanders, vacuums, and more. Head below for additional information.

Greenworks 24V brushless string trimmer uses no gas or oil at $115

Walmart is offering a deal on the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Brushless TORQDRIVE String Trimmer for $115 shipped. Down from a $160 list price and $140 going rate on sale direct from Greenworks, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This string trimmer uses the Greenworks 24V battery platform to deliver “20% more power and 35% more run-time” then previous generations were able to provide. The 4Ah battery allows you to easily tackle up to 1/4-acre of yard work on a single charge, There’s even an integrated USB port to charge your phone when outside doing work, and of course, you won’t have to use any gas or oil when running this string trimmer.

