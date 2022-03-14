GEN3 Groove fat tire e-bike with 45 mile range now $400 off at $1,200, more in New Green deals

The first day of spring is this weekend, so you’ll want to be ready to hit the trail with a new fat tire e-bike. To get you ready, the GEN3 Groove is the perfect e-bike to hit the trail with thanks to its 4-inch wide tires and powerful 500W motor that can propel it up to 20 MPH. With a range of 45 miles before needing to be recharged, at $1,200 you’re saving $400 on this premium machine. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

GEN3’s Groove fat tire e-bike is perfect for off-road trails this spring

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the GEN3 Groove Foldable Fat Tire E-bike for $1,199.99 shipped. Also available direct at Best Buy. Down $400 from its normal going rate of $1,600, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked on this model. With its two 4-inch wide tires, this e-bike is ready to handle just about anything you can throw at it. It features a 500W motor that can propel the e-bike up to 20 MPH while ripping through off-road trails this spring. The 45 mile range means that you can leave the house, go on your ride, and make it home all without having to worry about the battery depleting while on the trail.

GEN3’s Groove e-bike also has several other upgrades for your riding experience, like metal fenders, an integrated headlight, and the ability to swap between five pedal assist levels. The pedal assist means that you can either do some (or most) of the work and the e-bike picks up the slack for you. I love this feature as that means I can do most of the work while riding to get a workout, but when a big hill comes, I don’t have to pedal any harder to maintain my speed.

Run your campsite and more with this portable power station

The official ROCKPALS Amazon storefront is offering its 280Wh Portable Power Station with 30W USB-C PD for $214.44 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code S7QE7TB9 at checkout. Down from $275 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Designed to power your campsite or even your home, this portable battery has 280Wh of charge. This is enough to run a mini-fridge for around five to six hours and it can recharge an iPhone nearly 30 times. For outputs, you’ll find 30W USB-C, a 300W AC plug, and dual 3.1A USB-A ports. Plus, the battery can be recharged by a solar panel, meaning that it’ll be easy for you to stay powered even when off-grid.

Woot’s Spring Sale includes Sun Joe electric mowers, Greenworks, more

Woot is now running a wide-ranging spring sale to get you ready for warmer weather. Highlighting the sale is several Greenworks and Sun Joe electric yard care tools. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added at checkout. Our favorite from the sale is the Sun Joe 24V/48V 21-inch Battery-powered Electric Lawn Mower for $214.99. Down from $280 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked for this model. Sun Joe’s mower features a 900W brushless motor that “lasts longer” than alternatives which use traditional brushes. The 21-inch deck has a 20-inch mowing width and there are seven different height adjustments available, ranging from 1.2 to 3.5 inches. Plus, the 13.2 gallon collection bag can help keep lawn clippings out of sewers and let you properly compost them. Plus, since the system uses two 24V batteries, you’ll be able to interchange them with any of Sun Joe’s other 24V/48V tools.

