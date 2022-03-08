Be prepared for anything with a solar-powered portable battery for $40, more in New Green Deals

Are you planning spring outings now that the weather is warming up? Well, something that should be in every go bag is a portable charger should you need emergency power while away from home. Today, we’re showcasing a 25000mAh portable battery that features dual 2.1A USB-A output and features a built-in solar panel, meaning you can easily power up while away from home. It’s on sale for $40 right now, making a great time to pick up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

This portable battery has a built-in solar panel

Hiluckey US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 25000mAh Portable Battery with Built-in Solar Panel for $39.94 shipped. Down from $48, you’re saving 15% here and scoring the lowest price that we’ve seen since the holidays. This portable battery features a built-in solar panel so you can go off-grid while keeping your devices charged just the same. There are dual 2.1A USB-A ports to power your smartphones and more, as well. The rugged, dust-proof, and shock-resistant case makes it perfect for outdoor activities and there’s even a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode should that become necessary while away from home.

Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter drops to $425 just in time for spring (Save $75)

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now offering its XR Elite Electric Scooter for $424.99 shipped. Down from $500, this is the first Amazon discount since last October and delivers the best price we’ve seen from the retailer since the early summer at $75 off. Ideal for everything from commuting to the office or just casual rides around the block, the Gotrax XR Elite arrives with a 300W motor that can accomplish top speeds of 15.5 MPH alongside a range of 18.6 miles. Alongside a folding design, there’s also dual 8.5-inch air-filled tires for a comfortable ride and a dual breaking system for some added safety. You can get a closer look at what to expect from the EV experience in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Thermostat hits second-best price yet at Amazon of $93 (Reg. $130)

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $92.89 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $6 in order to mark the second-best price at within $3 of the all-time low from Black Friday. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Now that spring is approaching, having an automated thermostat is a novel solution for automatically adjusting temperatures as weather jumps between frigid mornings and more temperate afternoons. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

Below, you'll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it'll be listed below.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you're looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring.

