Take the Macmission 100 e-bike to work with 47-mile range at $540, more in New Green Deals

If one of your 2022 resolutions was to live a greener life, then picking up the Macwheel Macmission 100 e-bike is a great way to do just that. You’ll find that this e-bike can deliver between 37 and 47 miles of range from just a 3-hour charge, making it a great way to get around town without gas or oil this year. On sale right now for $540, you’d normally pay $730 for this e-bike from other retailers. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Macwheel’s Macmission 100 e-bike deal delivers 47 miles of range per charge

Woot is offering Prime members the Macwheel Macmission 100 27.5-inch E-Bike for $540 shipped. For comparison, Walmart has it listed for $730 when in stock and it also goes for $730 direct from Macwheel too. This e-bike is designed “to be the comst convenient commuting bike.” In just three hours, the 13Ah battery can be fully charged to deliver between 37 to 47 miles of range. There’s a 7-speed gear setup for traditional biking and you’ll be able to reach speeds of up to 20MPH while riding, too. Plus, since it’s battery-powered, you’ll find that this e-bike makes it easy to ride around your town without using gas or oil. Learn more about Macwheel in our previous hands-on review.

Save $182 on this Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Mower at $217, more tool kits from $237

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks Pro 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $216.99 shipped. Down from $399, today’s offer amounts to 46% in savings and is a new all-time low. While you’ll have to add the battery and charger on as a second purchase, that brings the total up to $404, or $49 less than the package sells for altogether. As one of the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with a 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can start out the summer mowing routine with a bit of a green touch. Head below for more.

Amazon is also discounting a selection of other Greenworks Pro tools today. Detailed below, these will integrate with the mower above for kickstarting your lawn care regimen ahead of spring with some new electric tools.

Snow Joe’s 18-inch corded electric snow thrower falls to 12-month low at $84 (Reg. $113)

Amazon is offering the Snow Joe Ultra 18-inch 13A Corded Electric Snow Thrower for $84 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Down from $113, today’s deal marks the lowest price at Amazon that we’ve seen since 2020 when it hit $77.50. While snowy season might be in our rearview, it’s never a bad time to invest in greener snow removal tools. Snow Joe’s 18-inch corded electric snow thrower clears a wide path without using gas or oil. It can move up to 550 pounds of snow per minute with its 2-blade auger design that cuts a path 18-inches wide by 8-inches deep, which makes it super easy to clear your entire driveway in a short amount of time. Keep reading for more.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.