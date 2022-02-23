Nature Power’s 215W solar panel starts your off-grid journey at $207, more in New Green Deals

Ready to begin your conversion to off-grid power? Well, the best way to start is by picking up a few solar panels. Home Depot’s 1-day-only sale is going on right now with a wide array of discounts to be had. One that stands out to us is Nature Power’s 215W solar panel that’s discounted to $207 from its normal rate of nearly $400. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Start your off-grid build with Nature Power’s solar 215W solar panel

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide selection of solar panels and accessories. Our favorite from today’s sale is the Nature Power 215W Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $206.88. Also matched at Amazon. Down from its normal going rate of nearly $400, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This panel is the perfect way to start or expand your existing solar setup, thanks to its 215W output. Built to work with 12V systems, you’ll be able to set this monocrystalline panel anywhere, including in outdoor environments. Perfect for converting your home to function off-grid or just to supplement your existing power setup, this panel is plug-and-play as well with other Nature Power gear. It comes with wiring and mounting brackets, though the charge controller and battery will have to be supplied by you.

Amazon has Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooters at $200 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Electric Kick Scooter for $749.99 shipped. Regularly up to $950, this is a solid $200 price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, this one is currently listed at $948 via Best Buy. The 350W motor is joined by a max speed of 18.6MPH to provide a total travel distance of 40.4 miles. The folding design makes it easier to store at home and wherever it might take you alongside self-healing 10-inch pneumatic tires, and LED display with Bluetooth, cruise control, and rear braking. If you’re looking to bring home a popular electric scooter, today’s 1-day Amazon offer at up to $200 off is worth a look. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy.

Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this spring at $140

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Pole Saw for $140.24 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of nearly $180, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since the holidays when it fell to $126 for Black Friday. If you’re preparing to give your yard some attention this spring, then this cordless pole saw is a solid way to do just that. There’s an 8-inch bar and chain and the 3-piece aluminum shaft can extend up to eight feet, which delivers up to an 11-foot maximum reach. The included 2Ah battery delivers up to 60 cuts on 4×4 lumber and can easily handle trimming trees around your property. Plus, being electric, you’ll no longer have to deal with gas or noise frequently associated with pole saws.

