EGO’s refurbished 56V blower doesn’t need gas or oil at $116, more in New Green Deals

As we head into the spring season, it’s time to get gas and oil out of your garage. EGO’s refurbished 56V blower is a great way to do just that, as it nixes fossil fuels for a rechargeable battery. The included battery can last up to 50 minutes per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to tackle a day’s worth of yard work around the house. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

EGO’s 56V blower ditches gas and oil from your routine

Factory Authorized Outlet, a EGO-certified reseller, is offering the refurbished EGO 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $107.10 with $8.95 shipping. This brings the total to $116.05, which is down from its original price of $199 and current sale at Amazon of $179. This blower ditches gas and oil for a battery-powered experience that’s not only lighter, but also quite powerful without using fossil fuels. The 2.5Ah 56V battery allows it to run for up to 50 minutes on a single charge and there are three different speed settings to choose from. Plus, when you’re done using it, just place the battery on the charger and it’ll be ready to go the next time you need to do lawn work. Gone are the days of running out of gas or a gas/oil mixture, making this blower even more convenient. Ships with a 1-year warranty and 30-day return policy.

These four rechargeable AAAs will replace single-use batteries for $14

Delipow Battery Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Rechargeable AAA Batteries with Charger for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code JG3B2ILP at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $25 and today’s deal comes within $1 of our last mention form October of last year. If you’re ready to kick single-user batteries to the curb, then this is a great way to do just that. Each battery here is rechargeable and lasts for up to 1,500 cycles, meaning that all four combined can replace up to 6,000 single-use batteries that you would normally have thrown away. Plus, the charger itself will work for other AAA batteries that you pick up from the brand, making this a versatile purchase as well.

Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this spring at $140

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Pole Saw for $140.24 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of nearly $180, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since the holidays when it fell to $126 for Black Friday. If you’re preparing to give your yard some attention this spring, then this cordless pole saw is a solid way to do just that. There’s an 8-inch bar and chain and the 3-piece aluminum shaft can extend up to eight feet, which delivers up to an 11-foot maximum reach. The included 2Ah battery delivers up to 60 cuts on 4×4 lumber and can easily handle trimming trees around your property. Plus, being electric, you’ll no longer have to deal with gas or noise frequently associated with pole saws.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.