Podcast: Elon Musk donates $5.7B in TSLA shares, courts controversy, Tesla Gigafactory Texas production, more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Elon Musk donating billion in TSLA shares, the CEO also goes even more controversial, and Tesla Gigafactory Texas production in sight, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Elon Musk might have actually followed through with ‘world hunger-ending donation’ as Tesla reveals he donated billions in shares
- Elon Musk links Tesla’s current legal and regulatory troubles to its disruptiveness, lack of ads, and political contributions
- Elon Musk and Tesla argue that SEC is ‘harassing’ them in strongly worded letter
- Tesla is now under NHTSA investigation for Autopilot’s phantom braking problem
- Videos from inside Tesla Gigafactory Texas leak and show production lines
- Dozens of new Tesla Model Ys spotted being prepped for deliveries at Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla expands access to Supercharger network to all electric cars at all stations in the Netherlands
- Toyota releases more images of ‘possible’ new Lexus electric sports cars with ‘430 miles’ of range
- Redwood Materials begins collecting and recycling EV batteries from Volvo and Ford in California
