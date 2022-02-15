Metakoo Cybertrack 100 e-bike with 37 mile range falls to $550, more in New Green Deals

If you’re like me, then you’re likely chomping at the bit for warmer weather to come and stay. I’m looking forward to getting back outside and riding my e-bike around this spring. Don’t have your own yet? It’s time to change that. Woot’s latest sale offers a deal on Metakoo’s Cybertrack 100 e-bike at just $550. That’s right, for just $550 you can pick up an e-bike deal that will ride for up to 37 miles per charge at speeds of up to 20 MPH. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Metakoo’s Cybertrack 100 e-bike falls to new low in latest deal

Woot is offering a selection of electric bikes, scooters, and hoverboard deals. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added to your cart at checkout. Our top pick is the Metakoo Cybertrack 100 26-inch e-bike on sale for $550. For comparison, it has a $999 list price direct from Metakoo, was $799 when we reviewed it last year, and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

The Cybertrack 100 packs a 375Wh battery that can be fully charged in just three hours, lasting up to 37 miles before it’s time to plug back in. The 350W brushless motor can also propel the bike up to 20 MPH as well. There’s both throttle and pedal assist modes to choose from, depending on if you want to put forth the effort to ride or just sit back, relax, and cruise. You’ll also find front suspension as well as dual disk brakes as well as Shimano 21-speed gears. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, and see why we called this e-bike “a cheap off-road electric bike that doesn’t feel cheap”

Run your tech anytime, anywhere with Anker’s PowerHouse 200 power station at $160 ($100 off)

Alongside this morning’s Gold Box charging gear sale, the official Anker Amazon storefront is also offering its PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station for $159.99 shipped to Prime members. Regularly $260, this is a solid $100 off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Whether it’s to be ready for emergency situations or to power some gear on your next outdoor adventure, the PowerHouse 200 is a solid casual option that is now much more affordable than usual. The 213Wh/57600 mAh unit delivers a 110 AC outlet, a pair of USB-A jacks, a 30W USB-C power delivery port, and a 5-22V DC output to juice up and run MacBooks, smartphones, small appliances, and more. You can learn even more in our hands-on review.

Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this spring at $140

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Pole Saw for $140.24 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of nearly $180, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since the holidays when it fell to $126 for Black Friday. If you’re preparing to give your yard some attention this spring, then this cordless pole saw is a solid way to do just that. There’s an 8-inch bar and chain and the 3-piece aluminum shaft can extend up to eight feet, which delivers up to an 11-foot maximum reach. The included 2Ah battery delivers up to 60 cuts on 4×4 lumber and can easily handle trimming trees around your property. Plus, being electric, you’ll no longer have to deal with gas or noise frequently associated with pole saws.

