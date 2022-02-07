Tesla spotted working on new Cybertruck prototype, drone gets dangerously close

Tesla was spotted working on a new Cybertruck prototype at Fremont factory. While it’s nice to see more footage of the highly-anticipated new electric pickup truck, the footage makes us a bit uncomfortable with how close the drones get to the prototype and Tesla employees.

We were expecting to get an update about the Cybertruck during Tesla’s product roadmap update that CEO Elon Musk said he would release as part of the company’s Q4 2021 earnings, however, the CEO only announced that the Cybertruck has been delayed to “hopefully 2023” due to supply chain constraints.

Nonetheless, a new prototype of the electric pickup truck has been spotted around California and Texas over the last month. In December, Tesla was spotted testing a new prototype of the Cybertruck on its test track at Fremont factory.

A few weeks later, Tesla brought a new prototype of the Cybertruck to Gigafactory Texas. Several pictures and even a video of the updated version of the electric pickup truck have leaked.

Now it looks like the prototype is back in Fremont and Tesla is working on it as it was spotted in a new drone flyover:

Tesla appears to be installing equipment, likely sensors on the prototype. Part of the trims around the bed and wheel wells are also covered.

The drone video with people around gives a good idea of the size of the latest version of the truck, which has been rumored to be smaller after the latest pictures came out. From this video, it looks to be of similar size as the original prototype unveiled in 2019.

The large single windshield wiper that has been a controversial addition to the latest prototype is not visible in this video.

We are happy to get a another close look at the vehicle, however, we can’t condone this kind of drone flying. In the video, the drone appears to get dangerously close to the vehicle and Tesla employees – to the point that you can see them being concerned and sort of chasing it away.

While I get that people are excited to see the electric pickup, let’s try to keep it respecful.

