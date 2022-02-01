Tesla launches color customization in vehicle software for people wrapping their cars

Tesla has launched a new software update that lets owners customize the color of their vehicle in the user interface, allowing customers with after-market wraps or new paint jobs to color match their vehicle.

The feature is currently only available on Tesla vehicles in China.

Amongst premium automakers, Tesla is known for offering the least amount of options.

Years ago, the automaker decided to streamline its ordering process to have customers only make a handful of choices when ordering.

Tesla customers literally only have five options when it comes to the paint.

With now the automaker producing vehicles at a rate of over one million per year, and mainly Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, it results in a lot of cars looking the same on the road.

Many Tesla customers have opted to wrap their vehicles to give them a little more personality.

Tesla even announced a program to offer its own wraps to customers in China.

A downside of wrapping your Tesla is that all the renders in the in-car user interface and mobile app won’t match anymore.

It might not be a big deal for most people, but you are looking at that render all the time, since it’s always on your center screen.

Jason Hughes, aka wk057, managed to change his after wrapping his Model S bright yellow, but unless you are also a genius Tesla hacker like him, you didn’t have options… until now.

In China, Tesla launched a new feature that allows Tesla drivers to change the render to any color they want directly inside the user interface.

Here’s how it works:

The new feature was part of Tesla’s Chinese New Year software update, which also included the launch of the TeslaMic microphone.

For now, it’s only available in China, but Tesla has been known over the last year to first introduce new features in Chinese vehicles before bringing the change globally.

