Quick Charge Podcast: January 27, 2022

- Elon Musk: Tesla is prioritizing product development of Optimus humanoid robot in 2022
- Tesla is not working on its $25,000 electric car at the moment, says Elon Musk
- Joe Rogan gets a rare look at new Tesla Cybertruck prototype, releases new pictures
- Tesla delays Cybertruck production due to supply chain constraints; new timeline is vague
- Tesla confirms Model Y production started at Gigafactory Texas, now working on final certification
- StoreDot, which makes ultra-fast, Tesla-like 4680 battery cells, develops tech to extend batteries’ first and second life
- Rivian paused production earlier this month to hone its manufacturing processes, hoping to ramp up output to 200 EVs a week
