Joe Rogan gets a rare look at new Tesla Cybertruck prototype, releases new pictures

Joe Rogan is one of the first people to get a close at Tesla’s new Cybertruck prototype, and maybe even a tour of Gigafactory Texas. The comedian and podcast host shared some pictures and his thoughts on the electric pickup truck.

Earlier this week, Tesla brought a new prototype of the Cybertruck to Gigafactory Texas. Several pictures and even a video of the updated version of the electric pickup truck have leaked.

We were expected to get an update about the Cybertruck during Tesla’s product roadmap update that CEO Elon Musk said he would release as part of the company’s Q4 2021 earnings, however, the CEO only announced that the Cybertruck has been delayed to “hopefully 2023” due to supply chain constraints.

We didn’t get an update on the electric pickup truck, but it looks like Joe Rogan got one, or at least a close look at the prototype. The comedian posted to his Instagram this morning:

Rogan, who is a friend of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, wrote in the caption of the post:

The cybertruck is the coolest car I’ve ever seen in my life. Insanely attractive in real life, and feels like a huge leap into the future.

The pictures do show the new Cybertruck prototype under new angles, different lighting, and with the tailgate opened:

Musk said that he has been driving the prototype around Gigafactory Texas grounds and Rogan lives in Austin, Texas. It looks like the podcast host might have had a tour of the factory, which is not open to the public yet.

It will be interesting to see if Rogan ends up talking about the Cybertruck or Gigafactory Texas on his next episode. The comedian, who is often in the news lately for the promotion of controversial treatments against COVID-19 infections, has been often promoting Tesla after Musk convinced him to buy a Model S P100D on his podcast 2 years ago.

More recently, he confirmed that he upgraded to the Model S Plaid, which he says makes every other car “feel stupid” – though he still a fan of some classic cars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.