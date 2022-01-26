Tesla confirms Model Y production started at Gigafactory Texas, now working on final certification

- Jan. 26th 2022 2:26 pm PT

0

Tesla confirmed that Model Y production started at Gigafactory Texas late in 2021, and now the company is working on “final certification” for the new version of the electric SUV being built at the new factory.

It looks like Tesla didn’t actually miss its goal to start production at Gigafactory Texas by the end of 2021. The company confirmed its new Q4 2021 earnings report that it started “builds of Model Ys”:

Builds of Model Ys started in late 2021 at Gigafactory Texas.

This is not surprising considering many fully-built Model Y vehicles were spotted at Gigafactory Texas over the last few weeks.

Tesla confirmed that it is now waiting for “final certification” of the new version of the Model Y built in Austin to start deliveries:

After final certification of Austin-made Model Y, we plan to start deliveries to customers.

As we reported last week, sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla is now aiming to start deliveries of the new Model Y by the end of the quarter – likely toward the end of March. However, final approval is not solely dependent on Tesla, and it could be delayed.

No buyer has reported receiving a VIN for a Model Y from Austin to date.

In the Q4 report, Tesla released several new pictures of Gigafactory Texas that show some progress in deploying production capacity:

Tesla Gigafactory Texas general assembly

Tesla Gigafactory Texas paint shop

Tesla Gigafactory Texas attaching seats to structural pack

The last picture shows one of the innovations that is featured in the new Model Y built in Austin. With the structural battery pack consisting of the floor of the vehicle’s body, Tesla can directly attach the seats to it to simplify the assembly process.

While Tesla didn’t exactly confirm that the new Model Y in Austin will feature the new 4680 cells in the structural pack, it almost did by making the distinction that the first new Model Y built at Gigafactory Berlin will feature 2170 cells.

We expect Tesla to give more details in the earnings conference call starting at 5:30 ET.

Follow our Tesla earnings news hub to get all the details and newsworthy information coming out of the conference call.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is an all-electric compact SUV built on Tesla's third-generation vehicle platform.
Tesla Gigafactory Texas

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger