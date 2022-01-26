Tesla confirms Model Y production started at Gigafactory Texas, now working on final certification

Tesla confirmed that Model Y production started at Gigafactory Texas late in 2021, and now the company is working on “final certification” for the new version of the electric SUV being built at the new factory.

It looks like Tesla didn’t actually miss its goal to start production at Gigafactory Texas by the end of 2021. The company confirmed its new Q4 2021 earnings report that it started “builds of Model Ys”:

Builds of Model Ys started in late 2021 at Gigafactory Texas.

This is not surprising considering many fully-built Model Y vehicles were spotted at Gigafactory Texas over the last few weeks.

Tesla confirmed that it is now waiting for “final certification” of the new version of the Model Y built in Austin to start deliveries:

After final certification of Austin-made Model Y, we plan to start deliveries to customers.

As we reported last week, sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla is now aiming to start deliveries of the new Model Y by the end of the quarter – likely toward the end of March. However, final approval is not solely dependent on Tesla, and it could be delayed.

No buyer has reported receiving a VIN for a Model Y from Austin to date.

In the Q4 report, Tesla released several new pictures of Gigafactory Texas that show some progress in deploying production capacity:

Tesla Gigafactory Texas general assembly

Tesla Gigafactory Texas paint shop

Tesla Gigafactory Texas attaching seats to structural pack

The last picture shows one of the innovations that is featured in the new Model Y built in Austin. With the structural battery pack consisting of the floor of the vehicle’s body, Tesla can directly attach the seats to it to simplify the assembly process.

While Tesla didn’t exactly confirm that the new Model Y in Austin will feature the new 4680 cells in the structural pack, it almost did by making the distinction that the first new Model Y built at Gigafactory Berlin will feature 2170 cells.

We expect Tesla to give more details in the earnings conference call starting at 5:30 ET.

Follow our Tesla earnings news hub to get all the details and newsworthy information coming out of the conference call.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.