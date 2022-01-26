Quick Charge Podcast: January 26, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 2021 financial results: beat expectations with over $2 billion in profit
- Tesla unveils fleet of new ‘Tesla Semi’ electric trucks
- Tesla AI Director: ‘I believe ‘Tesla Bot’ is on track to become the most powerful AI development platform’
- Tesla demonstrates how its HEPA filter and bioweapon defense mode can keep cabin air clean in new video
- Tesla releases Autopilot software update to better use regenerative braking for higher efficiency
- Burned out: it’s looking more and more certain that the Chevy Bolt is dead
- Bentley announces ‘Beyond100’ sustainability strategy, investing nearly $3.4 billion to go all-electric by 2030, five new BEVs starting in 2025
- Blink Charging announces partnership with Bridgestone to deploy Level 2 EV chargers at its retail auto centers
