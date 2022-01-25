Quick Charge Podcast: January 25, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla appears to be finally adding a regular horn to its yoke steering wheel
- Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2021 earnings preview: Here’s what to expect
- Kia announces 2022 EV6 pricing, starts at $33,400* in the US
- GM and LG announce giant new 50 GWh battery cell factory in the US
- GM announces its largest investment ever, $7 billion, toward an EV production capacity over one million units by 2025
- Foxconn chairman: Lordstown pickups will begin shipping this year
- Lamborghini announces all future vehicles will have an electric motor – first all-electric likely four-door car
- Aptera tests a beta version of its SEV at the track ahead of production later this year
