Quick Charge Podcast: January 20, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla starts construction on giant new Santa Monica Supercharger, but where’s the 1950s diner?
- Tesla Roadster and Cybertruck are most popular EVs by search despite delays
- Tesla applies for a new trademark to sell its own audio equipment, like headphones and more
- Tesla launches new financing option for Solar Roof with lower monthly payments
- GM scores huge tax break on $1.3 billion plan to build new EVs in Orion
- Honda CEO says Toyota’s strategy to pursue hydrogen cars ‘doesn’t seem feasible’
- GM is actually making EVs: Pre-production Cadillac Lyriq rolls off assembly line, deliveries to follow
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.