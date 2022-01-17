Quick Charge Podcast: January 17, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk claims there has been no crash in Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta over a year into the program
- Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta 10.9 software update, announces expansion in Canada
- Tesla is rolling out software ‘fix’ to heat pump issue in cold weather, but some think it’s a hardware problem
- Next Fiat Panda aims for ‘most affordable EV’ title, will slot below 500e
- CATL confirms entry into battery swap market ahead of a brand launch event in China
- BP claims EV charging stations ‘on the cusp’ of being more profitable than gas pumps
- Subaru reveals 1,073 hp STI E-RA electric track car at Tokyo Auto Salon
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.