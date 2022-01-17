Kick gas and oil to the curb with GOTRAX’s electric scooter at $250, more in New Green Deals

Finally get rid of gas and oil in your daily commute when you pick up the GOTRAX Commuting Electric Scooter that’s on sale for $250 at Amazon right now. Delivering the ability to ride for 15 miles on a single charge, you’ll be able to easily make it from home to the office or corner store and back before it’s time to plug in. Plus, the $150 discount makes the deal even sweeter. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Ride around town without gas or oil

The official GOTRAX Amazon storefront is offering its Commuting Electric Scooter for $249.99 shipped with the code X27JJNUD and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $150 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 36V 6Ah battery, this scooter can ride for as far as 15 miles on a single charge. The 250W motor propels you as fast as 15.5MPH as well, making for a fun ride around town. The frame collapses once you arrive at home or your destination, making it easy to carry around until it’s time to ride again. Plus, since it’s battery-powered, you’ll never have to fill it with gas or change oil.

DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W AC at $135

Natrogix (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DBPOWER 250Wh Portable Power Station for $134.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’re saving $45 here and scoring one of the best prices of the year here. This portable power station delivers an AC wall outlet with 250W of power available to run things like small appliances, TVs, coffee makers, CPAP machines, and more. On top of that, there are two USB-A ports with 2A/1A outputs, an 18W Type-C output, and more. This portable power station also delivers three charging methods that range from a standard 110V socket to a car 12V/24V adapter or even solar panels. You’ll find a built-in LED flashlight that features three modes as well allowing your new portable battery to be very multi-functional.

Snow Joe’s latest 18-inch 48V electric snow blower sees first discount to $398

Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe 18-inch 48V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $398 shipped. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the first notable discount overall at $51 off while marking a new all-time low. If winter weather has you thinking its finally time to ditch gas and oil in your snow removal regimen, this cordless offering from Snow Joe leverages an all-electric design to make that happen. It features an 18-inch deck and comes powered by a pair of 5Ah batteries to drive the 1200W motor for throwing snow up to 20 feet in any direction.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.