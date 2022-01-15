Quick Charge Podcast: January 15, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla adds structural battery pack reference to Model Y owner’s manual as production is imminent
- Tesla Cybertruck news is ramping up, but take it with a grain of salt
- Tesla starts only accepting Dogecoin cryptocurrency for some of its merch
- Renault CEO vows to go fully electric by 2030, contrary to statements from others at the company
- NIO expands US headquarters as North American launch begins to feel more and more likely
- Volvo Trucks introduces second-generation VNR Electric with bigger battery, added range, and new configurations
- Vanderhall Brawley electric off-roader gets dirty in cold weather test
- Winnebago will reveal an electric motorhome at Florida RV super show next week
- Bollinger announces pivot away from its B1 and B2 consumer EVs to focus on commercial vehicles
- EV charging scheme raises $6.2 million in funding, coming to 70 Taco Bell locations
