Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is made for kids at $200 (Save $50), more in New Green Deals

If you have an electric scooter to ride around yourself, but have kids that want to join in on the fun, Segway’s Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is the perfect buy. On sale right now for $200 from its normal $250 going rate, you’re scoring the best price that we’ve seen in months and saving $20 over our Black Friday mention. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Segway’s ZING E8 is made for kids

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 Kids Electric Scooter for $199.99 shipped. Normally $250 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $20 to mark the lowest price that we’ve seen in months. The 130W motor here can reach up to 8.7MPH and the internal battery can last for as far as 6.2 miles on a single charge. Designed for kids, this eScooter is made for ages six to 12 and up to 110-pounds. Height ranges span 3′ 9″ to 4′ 9″. Plus, this eScooter is lightweight at just 17.6-pounds and folds nearly flat to make it easy to transport for spring and summer outings in the next few months.

Segway’s high-end Ninebot MAX electric scooter sports 18MPH top speeds at $200 off

Today only, Woot offers the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P Electric Kick Scooter for $750 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $950, like you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, beats our previous mention by $55 in order to mark the best price in months. It may still be a few months until spring weather rolls around and you can really go cruise around the neighborhood, but today’s discount makes for quite the notable off-season discount. Segway’s Ninebot Max arrives with a 350W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting.

Snow Joe’s latest 18-inch 48V electric snow blower sees first discount to $398

Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe 18-inch 48V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $398 shipped. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the first notable discount overall at $51 off while marking a new all-time low. If winter weather has you thinking its finally time to ditch gas and oil in your snow removal regimen, this cordless offering from Snow Joe leverages an all-electric design to make that happen. It features an 18-inch deck and comes powered by a pair of 5Ah batteries to drive the 1200W motor for throwing snow up to 20 feet in any direction.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.