Save 50% on the SWFT VOLT e-bike with 32-mile range at $500, more in New Green Deals

If the sun is shining where you live, then you might be looking for a way to head outside and enjoy some fresh air. Well, an e-bike will let you easily do that. With the ability to ride nearly 20MPH for over 30 miles on a single charge, the SWFT VOLT is both fun and versatile. Right now, you can save 50% from its normal going rate, making the e-bike $500 down from $1,000. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

SWFT’s VOLT e-bike deal saves 50%

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the SWFT VOLT E-Bike for $499.99 shipped. Also available direct. Down 50% from its list price, earlier this month the e-bike went for $600 on sale and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. The SWFT VOLT offers the ability to ride up to 19.8MPH for as far as 32 miles on a single charge. It also features pedal assist where the bike will pick up some of the heavy lifting while riding, giving you a smoother experience and allowing you to arrive without being worn out and tired. This makes the VOLT a great choice for commuting to work or the store, and the built-in monitor showcases the battery output and speed as well.

Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station hits $170 (Save $30) alongside SolarSaga panel at $153

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront offers its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $169.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price yet following today’s $30 discount while beating our previous mention by $10. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Even if there aren’t any camping trips or tailgates in your future now that colder weather has rolled in, this is a great solution to have on-hand to ensure there’s always some extra power when you need it. Our hands-on review explores those possibilities.

A great companion to the Explorer 240, the Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel also happens to be on sale right now at Amazon. Dropping to $152.99 once the on-page coupon has been clipped, today’s offer amounts to $47 in savings and matches our holiday mention back in November for the best price in over a year. Geared towards making the portable power station above, as well as other releases from Jackery work entirely off the grid, this solar panel can dish out 60W of power. The entire thing folds up when not in use and on top of sporting an IP65 water-resistant build, also has an integrated kickstand for getting the perfect angle in the sun.

Panasonic’s eneloop pro Power Pack includes 10 rechargeable batteries for $52 (Amazon low)

Amazon is currently offering the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $52.60 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable discounts alongside a new all-time low. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at eight AA and two AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

