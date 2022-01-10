WEN 13.5A snow thrower clears 7.8-inches deep in one pass at $170, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of shoveling snow off the sidewalk, then consider investing in WEN’s 18-inch snow blaster that’s on sale for $170 right now. It can clear up to 7.8-inches deep in a single pass, tossing up to 490 pounds of snow per minute as you go. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Stop shoveling snow this winter

Today only, Woot is offering the WEN 13.5A 18-inch Snow Blaster Electric Snow Thrower (5664) for $169.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon has this model listed at $216 right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This large snow thrower moves up to 490 pounds of snow per minute thanks to its 18-inch wide by 7.8-inches deep path that it clears. On top of that, the 13.5A mower can throw snow up to 20 feet away to easily make paths usable again. The chute can even rotate 180 degrees to help direct snow exactly where you want it to go. Of course, you’ll also find a gas- and oil-free experience that’s both better for the environment as well as your wallet.

Panasonic’s eneloop pro Power Pack includes 10 rechargeable batteries for $52 (Amazon low)

Amazon is currently offering the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $52.60 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable discounts alongside a new all-time low. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at eight AA and two AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place.

Automate your heater or lights with a 4-pack of smart plugs at $19

Amysen (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs for $18.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally up to $27, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in the past month or so on this kit, making the plugs just $4.75 each. These smart plugs make it easy for you to control various devices around your house, including heaters, lamps, and more. This can help you save cash on electricity this winter as you’ll be able to automate various aspects of your home through Assistant or Alexa on either a schedule or with programmed automations. On top of that, each plug is compact and allows you to place it almost anywhere.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

Gen3 Verve electric scooter and accessory bundle now $250 (50% off) w/ code DN250OFF

(50% off) DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W AC at $133

Save up to 33% on Philips Hue White HomeKit smart bulbs starting at $10

Philips Hue’s all-new 100W Color HomeKit Smart Bulb on sale for the first time at $48 (Save 20%)

