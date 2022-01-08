Quick Charge Podcast: January 8, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla announces Full Self-Driving package price increase to $12,000
- Tesla launches ‘Plaid Track Mode’ to push track performance to a whole new level
- Tesla unveils its giant Megapack battery project in Texas
- Ford warns dealers taking advantage of F150 Lightning reservation holders
- Volvo Cars set to debut unsupervised autonomous driving in California
- With only 25 Bolts and one Hummer delivered in Q4, GM cedes #2 US EV maker podium space to Ford
- Video: crypto-mining Daymak Spiritus EV takes its first test drive
- Geely and Foxconn establish JV to push back against chip shortage
