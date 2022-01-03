Quick Charge Podcast: January 3, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) announces record production and deliveries of over 305k Q4 vehicles, 936K for 2021
- Tesla (TSLA) market cap surges by $100 billion as its EV production lead becomes undeniable
- Tesla asks employees to fight back against new proposal that could destroy its biggest solar market
- Tesla (TSLA) becomes best-selling brand in Norway as the country hits new electric vehicle records
- Mercedes-Benz unveils VISION EQXX prototype with over 620 mile range, impressive drag coefficient, and a solar roof
- Hopes of Dakar victory dashed for Audi RS Q e-tron, but it isn’t the electric drive that failed
