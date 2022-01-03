DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W AC at $135 , more in New Green Deals

If you’re wanting to be prepared for any situation that arises, having a portable power station in an emergency kit is a solid choice all around. The DBPOWER model on sale today offers a few crucial features to have on hand in an emergency. The 250W AC plugs can power small appliances and other crucial devices if the power goes out, and there are two USB-A and an 18W Type-C port in addition to an LED light and the ability to recharge via solar panels or your car. It’s a solid package all around for its sale price of $135, making now a great time to pick it up. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

This portable power station is quite versatile

Natrogix (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DBPOWER 250Wh Portable Power Station for $134.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’re saving $45 here and scoring one of the best prices of the year here. This portable power station delivers an AC wall outlet with 250W of power available to run things like small appliances, TVs, coffee makers, CPAP machines, and more. On top of that, there are two USB-A ports with 2A/1A outputs, an 18W Type-C output, and more. This portable power station also delivers three charging methods that range from a standard 110V socket to a car 12V/24V adapter or even solar panels. You’ll find a built-in LED flashlight that features three modes as well allowing your new portable battery to be very multi-functional.

Upgrade to LED lighting in 2022 with four Sylvania 800-lumen recessed bulbs for $16.50

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Sylvania 800-lumen LED Recessed Light Bulbs with Trim Kit for $16.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this kit. These bulbs are designed to screw right into your existing recessed lighting fixture and upgrade your home to LED while also giving a refreshed look with the included trim. You’ll find a 2700K color temperature and 800-lumen output, which replaces a 65W incandescent light with a bulb that only uses 12W of electricity. On top of that, they’re rated for use in damp locations like showers, bathrooms, and the like for a versatile design.

Greenworks battery-powered mower comes fully loaded

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower with 24V Drill/Driver for $245.99 shipped. Down from a $360 normal going rate, today’s deal is the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This kit includes Greenworks’ 48V 17-inch brushless battery-powered mower, two 4Ah 24V batteries, a charger, and a 24V drill/driver. That’s right, you don’t just get the mower and batteries here, the drill/driver will help you with honey-do tasks around the house once spring arrives. Of course, no gas or oil is required for this mower to function, and being battery-powered also removes the requirement to have cylinders or noisy exhaust. All-in-all, this is a solid buy at the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time.

Snag three Philips Hue Color HomeKit Bluetooth Smart Bulbs at $81 (Save 40%), more

