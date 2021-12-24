Cap off 2021 fully-powered with up to 30% off in BLUETTI’s Christmas sale

You’ve strung the lights, trimmed the tree, and put in that order for that minced meat pie that only grandpa eats… but wait. In the flurry of turkey legs and way too much football, you missed the Black Friday sale from BLUETTI! Fear not friends, BLUETTI has extended its savings through the 2021 holiday season to ensure your twinkle lights (or anything else for that matter) stay bright into 2022.

Holiday sale on BLUETTI best sellers

Not only is BLUETTI offering up to 30% off some of its best-selling portable and solar power devices, but it has also curated these deals into a festive holiday sale fulls of gifts to match any energy need. You’ll definitely want to check this list twice to ensure you don’t miss any of the best sellers, solar bundles, or your chance to spin BLUETTI’s Christmas Luck Wheel. Let’s start with the best sellers.

The AC300 Power Station and B300 external battery packs / Source: BLUETTI

AC300 and B300 Modular Power Station combo

BLUETTI’s top pick for this year’s holiday sale is the AC300 Portable Power Station and its B300 External Battery Packs. The AC300 is a muscular but compact power station complete with a 3,000-watt pure sine wave inverter.

The AC300 doesn’t have its own battery built-in, which is part of what keeps the device under 50 lbs in weight, making it much easier to travel with. That being said, this power station can accept up to four B300 external batteries, which deliver 3,072 Wh of power each from top range lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells. That’s a combined capacity of 12,288, plenty of juice for a variety of indoor and outdoor uses.

The AC300 is unique in that it can be charged with both AC and solar simultaneously, for up to 5,400W, all while connected to two B300 battery modules. As if that wasn’t enough power for you, the BLUETTI AC300 can also connect to the new Fusion Box Pro, doubling the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh! At that rate, you’ll be able to power anything and everything for days, not hours.

Deck your halls with a AC300 and B300 combo during BLUETTI’s holiday sale to take advantage of $500 off. Get yours now for just $3,199. Upgrade to a solar bundle below and save up to $3,400 more.

AC200MAX on top of a B230 battery pack

AC200MAX Power Station

Perhaps you’re an avid camper or RVer but don’t necessarily need over 24,000 Wh of capacity – Well, the AC200MAX Power Station might be the perfect gift during BLUETTI’s holiday sale.

The AC200MAX is an upgraded version of BLUETTI’s ever-popular AC200 Power Station, delivering 2,048 Wh from its LFP battery. Furthermore, this power station can connect two B230 external batteries, providing an additional 6,144 Wh. Better yet, the AC200MAX can support two B300 batteries instead, providing an additional 8,192 Wh.

Thanks to its 900 watt advanced MPPT solar controller, the AC200MAX can charge back up to 80% in about two hours in direct sunlight – perfect for exploring the outdoors or working remotely.

Get yourself an AC200MAX on sale today for $1,899. That’s $200 off. You can add B230 or B300 external batteries for an extra fee, or make it a solar bundle to save an additional $1,700! Details below.

A Bluetti EB70S Solar Generator

BLUETTI EB55 and EB70S Solar Generators on sale

Now we’ve got BLUETTI’s heavy-hitters out of the way, it’s important to also showcase sales on some of the brand’s more portable solar generators like the EB55 and EB70S.

The EB70S is the larger solar generator of the two at 21.4 lbs, but don’t let its size fool you. It’s packed with an 800W pure sine wave AC inverter and a 716Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack. Not to mention four AC outlets, two DC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports… and did we mention it also comes with a wireless charging pad?

The EB55 Solar Generator, on the other hand, comes with the same outlets as mentioned above, albeit only one USB-C port in exchange for four USB-A ports. It has a 700W inverter and carries a smaller 537Wh LiFePO4 battery pack that offers even better portability at just 16.5 lbs.

During its holiday sale, BLUETTI is now offering the EB70S with $50 straight savings for $549, while the EB55 is $50 off, totaling $449.

Save with recommended sales on BLUETTI solar Bundles

As you’ve seen by now, the BLUETTI sale items listed above are pretty sweet, but you’re tempted to see what these solar bundles are all about. We don’t blame you.

With up to 30% off bundles that will give you everything you need to stay charged and recharged wherever you are, BLUETTI’s holiday sale on solar bundles definitely make Santa’s “nice” list.

BLUETTI premium combo sale: AC300 / 2 x B300 Batteries / 3 x PV200 Solar Panels

BLUETTI’s first holiday sale bundle is the star on top of the tree in terms of power storage and solar charging. This premium combo comes with an AC300 Power Station with a 3,000W Pure Sine Wave Inverter, two B300 External Batteries providing 3,072 Wh of energy capacity each, and three PV200 200W Solar Panels made from monocrystalline that deliver a conversion efficiency of up to 23.4%.

This bundle normally sells for $7,444, but during BLUETTI’s limited-time holiday sale, it can be yours for $5,699.

The “Off-Grid Life” Bundle: AC200MAX / 3 x PV200 Solar Panels

For this bundle, you can skip the external battery pack and take advantage of the 2,048 Wh of power from the AC200MAX Solar Generator. No electrical outlet? No problem. This bundle also comes with three PV200 Monocrystalline Solar Panels giving you the freedom to recharge your AC200MAX anywhere there is decent sunlight.

All of it has been priced down from $3,746 and is on sale for $2,999.

Sale on the Must-Have Glamping Bundle: AC200P / 3 x PV200 Solar Panels

Looking for power and portability at an even better price than the bundles mentioned above? Look no further than this must-have glamping combo, complete with an AC200P Solar Generator offering 2,000 Wh and three PV200 foldable 200W Solar Panels.

During BLUETTI’s holiday sale, it is taking over $650 off the regular price, getting the bundle under your Christmas tree for only $2,779.

BLUETTI’s Ultra-Portable Bundle #1: EB70S / 1 x PV200 Solar Panel

Who says portable has to be pricey? This ultra-portable bundle from BLUETTI gives you everything you need for renewable power on the go, including the EB70S Solar Generator and its 716 Wh capacity, plus one PV200 Solar Panel to help it recharge whenever storage gets low.

This is one of BLUETTI’s most affordable offers that is usually sold for $1,148, but it can be yours for a sale price of $949.

Ultra-Portable Bundle #2: EB55 / 1 x PV200 Solar Panel

Last but not least is BLUETTI’s lowest priced bundle of the holiday season. Complete with an EB55 Solar Generator backed by a PV200 Solar Panel, this bundle provides 537 Wh of portable power and a 200-watt panel to support it.

While it’s regularly priced at $1,048, this ultra-portable bundle can be yours for a sale price of $899.

Don’t forget to spin BLUETTI’s Christmas Luck Wheel

As if these holiday deals weren’t enough, BLUETTI has expanded its giving spirit with its Luck Wheel.

All customers who make a purchase of $1,000 or more throughout December will be given a 100% chance to win various items like a six-foot Christmas tree, a portable power station (EB55, AC50S, AC20, or AC10) as well as other holiday gifts – All the more reason to take advantage of these holiday deals from BLUETTI.

Purchase before December 31, 2021 for your chance to win. Happy holidays!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.