Quick Charge Podcast: December 20, 2021

Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla says it has put 2017 battery packs in brand new 2021 cars in strange warning
- Tesla removes new Roadster pricing, appears to have sold out $250,000 Founders series
- Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta update (10.7) with improved phantom braking and efficiency
- Tesla offers free Supercharging in off-peak hours for holidays to help curb traffic
