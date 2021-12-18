Tesla offers free Supercharging in off-peak hours for holidays to help curb traffic

Tesla announced that is going to offer free Supercharging during off-peak hours for the holidays in order to help curb traffic at charging stations.

The holidays have been tough stress tests for Tesla’s Supercharger network, and it has not always passed with flying colors.

Especially in California, one of Tesla’s biggest markets per capita and where there’s the largest concentration of Tesla vehicles globally.

After the launch of Model 3, some owners ended up experiencing extreme wait times to get a charge at Supercharger locations enabling long-distance travel on popular routes in California during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2018.

Since then, Tesla has been experimenting with discounted Supercharging rates in order to encourage people to travel during off-peak times.

It has been successful at times, but every now and again some stations experience long lines and wait times to get a charge, which is a growing pain for the electrification of the auto industry.

Tesla is bringing back its discounted, and now actually free, Supercharging for the holidays.

We reported that Tesla did it in California during the holidays and now it’s expanding the program to more states and charging stations for Christmas travel days.

Tesla announced today that Supercharging is going to be free before 10 AM and after 7 PM at 76 stations across several states between Thursday, December 23 and Sunday, December 26.

Based on the locations, it looks like Tesla is focusing on travel routes between major centers where there are high concentrations of Tesla owners.

Here’s the whole list of Tesla Supercharger stations that will have free off-peak hour charge:

Arizona Buckeye, AZ Casa Grande, AZ Ehrenberg, AZ Gila Bend, AZ Kingman, AZ Quartzsite, AZ Tacna, AZ White Hills, AZ Wickenburg, AZ Yuma, AZ

California Baker, CA Bakersfield, CA – Copus Road Bakersfield, CA – I-5 Barstow, CA Beaumont, CA Bishop, CA Buttonwillow, CA Cabazon, CA Corning, CA El Centro, CA Firebaugh, CA Gustine, CA Harris Ranch Indio, CA Inyokern, CA Inyokern, CA – Locust Avenue Kettleman City, CA Kettleman City, CA – Bernard Drive Lone Pine, CA Mammoth Lakes, CA Mojave, CA Mount Shasta, CA – 111 Morgan Way Mount Shasta, CA – 134 Morgan Way Needles, CA Palm Springs, CA Patterson, CA – Speno Dr Rancho Mirage, CA Red Bluff, CA – Belle Mill Road Tejon Ranch, CA Tejon Ranch, CA – Outlets at Tejon Pkwy Williams, CA – 6th Street Yermo, CA Yreka, CA

Colorado Trinidad, CO

Florida Gainesville, FL Lake City, FL Ocala, FL Nevada Henderson, NV Las Vegas, NV – Bridger Avenue Las Vegas, NV – Grand Central Parkway Las Vegas, NV – High Roller at LINQ Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Blvd. South Mesquite, NV Primm, NV

New Mexico Albuquerque, NM Las Vegas, NM Santa Fe, NM

Oklahoma Ardmore, OK Oklahoma City, OK

Oregon Grants Pass, OR Medford, OR Myrtle Creek, OR Springfield, OR – Kruse Way

Pennsylvania Allentown, PA Carlisle, PA Harrisburg, PA

Texas Denton, TX

Utah Beaver, UT Beaver, UT – 525 W Cedar City, UT Draper, UT Nephi, UT St. George, UT St. George, UT – Convention Center Drive Tremonton, UT



