GM announces first deliveries of GMC Hummer EV pickup truck

GM announced today that it produced the first GMC Hummer EV pickup trucks for customers’ deliveries, which can now begin. It’s the second electric pickup truck to hit the market.

In October of last year, GM officially launched its GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric “supertruck” with up to 350 miles of range and a starting price of $80,000 for the base version. The vehicle impressed many with a ton of features and decent range for an electric vehicle of this size enabled by GM’s new Ultium battery and drivetrain technology.

GM has been bringing the electric pickup truck to production on an aggressive timeline with production planned by the end of 2021. Today, the automaker confirmed that it achieved this goal.

GM announced that Factory Zero has produced the first few GMC Hummer EV pickup trucks for customer deliveries:

The first 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickups have been produced at Factory ZERO, and customer deliveries will now begin. The revolutionary GMC supertruck represents the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles to be produced as part of General Motors’ vision for an all-electric future.

They shared this video to celebrate the start of the first customer deliveries of the Hummer EV:

GM President Mark Reuss commented on the achievement:

We brought this truck to market with speed and agility and brought GM another step closer to an all-electric future. With our Ultium Platform as the foundation for a broad range of applications, the GMC HUMMER EV offers our customers the ultimate in capability and performance.

As we previously reported, GM sold the very first Hummer EV (VIN001) for $2.5 million at an auction that’s going to benefit ‘The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’.

Everyone else is paying $110,295 MSRP for the GMC Hummer EV First Edition, which has up to 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque.

The less expensive versions of the Hummer EV are going to slowly launch over the next 2 years:

HUMMER EV2 (available spring 2024) HUMMER EV2X (available spring 2023) HUMMER EV3X (available fall 2022) MSRP: $79,995 MSRP: $89,995 MSRP: $99,995 250+ miles of range and 625 HP 300+ miles of range and 625 HP 300+ miles of range and 800HP Includes standard equipment

Two-motor drive system Includes HUMMER EV2 standard equipment, plus: Adaptive Air RideExtract Mode2

4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk Includes HUMMER EV2X equipment, plus: Three-motor drive system

Torque Vectoring

Watts to Freedom

