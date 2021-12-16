Hyundai Ioniq 5 first drive: A seriously cool crossover EV competitor [video]

We recently got an opportunity to test drive the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ahead of its North American debut in 2022. As you’ll see in the video below, the long anticipated Ioniq 5 sets the tone for the new sub brand of Hyundai Motor Group with a focus on style, safety, and crazy fast charge speeds.
The Ioniq 5 is the first EV in an upcoming brand shift from Hyundai, as it delves further into all-electric vehicles. Last summer, Hyundai launched Ioniq as its own electric brand with three new models beginning with the Ioniq 5.
This new EV is a deviation from the previous Ioniq hatchback that Hyundai debuted as a 2017 model, including an all-electric version, and will soon be followed by an Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7.
This past May, I got the opportunity to explore the Ioniq 5 close-up and explore some of the technology consumers will soon be able to enjoy, although I didn’t get an opportunity to drive it at the time.
While the Ioniq 5 would debut in three separate trims: SE, SEL, and Limited, we learned there will also be a Standard Range RWD drive version of the SE trim with a smaller battery. This news came to light when the public got the official pricing from Hyundai earlier this week. Here’s a quick recap:
|Ioniq 5 Trim
|Battery Size
|Powertrain
|Horsepower
|EPA est. Range
|MSRP
|SE Standard Range (RWD)
|58 kWh
|Rear Motor
|168 HP
|220 miles
|$39,700
|SE (RWD)
|77.4 kWh
|Rear Motor
|225 HP
|303 miles
|$43,650
|SE (AWD)
|77.4 kWh
|Dual Motor
|320 HP
|256 miles
|$47,150
|SEL (RWD)
|77.4 kWh
|Rear Motor
|225 HP
|303 miles
|$45,900
|SEL (AWD)
|77.4 kWh
|Dual Motor
|320 HP
|256 miles
|$49,400
|Limited (RWD)
|77.4 kWh
|Rear Motor
|225 HP
|303 miles
|$50,600
|Limited (AWD)
|77.4 kWh
|Dual Motor
|320 HP
|256 miles
|$54,500
The new crossover will come to North America in six exterior color options, three of which are exclusive to the Ioniq 5 EV.
As you’ll see in the video below, I walk through a lot of the reasoning and planning behind the Ioniq 5 that I learned in speaking with the Hyundai team first hand.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will become available in the US in 2022. Check out my first drive video below:
