SKIL’s 2-piece cordless electric blower and trimmer kit falls to $149, more in New Green Deals

It’s time to finally start kicking gas and oil out of your garage when it comes to yard care tools. While winter is almost here, spring is just a few months away. Start the transition by picking up the 2-piece cordless electric kit from SKIL that delivers both a string trimmer and blower to your setup at $149 or less. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

It’s time to kick gas and oil out of your garage

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the SKIL PWR Core 20V 2-piece Cordless Electric Lawn Tool Combo Kit for $149 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $144.55. Normally $200, today’s deal saves at least 25% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this bundle. Delivering both a battery-powered string trimmer and blower to your yard care setup, these SKIL tools are sure to help you kick gas and oil to the curb come spring. On top of that, the blower can be immediately used to clean up the yard of leaves and other debris that’s accumulated this fall.

Greenworks is launching its annual Christmas sale and taking an extra 35% off its entire collection of outdoor electric lawn tools and accessories. Just apply code GWCS at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of off-season discounts on all of the brand’s popular releases. Though our top pick amongst them is the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower at $312. Normally fetching $480, you’re looking at $168 in savings alongside new all-time low status at $100 under our previous mention.

Sense Energy Monitor tracks power usage real-time

Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for $233.18 shipped. Normally $300, today’s deal marks the second-best that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $199 on Cyber Monday. The Sense Energy Monitor goes in your home’s electrical panel to help track down how much electricity you use on a daily basis. There are even expansion kits that allow you to keep tabs on specific circuits, should that be necessary in your setup. Sense tracks your home’s energy uses by recognizing most appliances and other devices that pull more than 60W of power. In the first month, it generally finds around 12 items with a year letting it broaden that spectrum to between 25 to 30 devices.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.