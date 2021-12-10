Segway’s Ninebot Max Kickscooter includes a seat at $700 (Save $190), more in New Green Deals

Riding around town on a traditional electric scooter can get tiring from standing for miles on end. Well, that’s where the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G30LP comes to play, thanks to its built-in seat. You’ll be able to ride around in comfort for up to 25 miles on a single charge for $700, which is $190 below its normal going rate. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Segway’s Ninebot Kickscooter Max G30LP comes with a seat

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter Max G30LP with Seat for $699.99 shipped. This is a $190 discount from its normal $890 going rate and comes within $10 of our last mention. This unique scooter has a built-in seat that makes taking longer trips more comfortable. Speaking of longer trips, this electric scooter can ride for up to 25 miles on a single charge, making it a great way to travel around town without using a single drop of gas and oil. On top of that, it travels up to 18.6MPH which lets you get from place to place quickly.

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $200 just in time for winter (Save $49), more from $150

ecobee is currently offering its HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $249, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year only bested by a Black Friday discount to $1 less. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Not to mention, onboard Siri support just rolled out. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149.99 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of colder weather.

Jackery Explorer 240 power station sees $30 discount down to $170, SolarSaga panel at $153

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront offers its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $169.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price following today’s $30 discount while coming within $10 of the all-time low. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Even if there aren’t any camping trips or tailgates in your future now that colder weather has rolled in, this is a great solution to have on-hand to ensure there’s always some extra power when you need it. Our hands-on review explores those possibilities.

A great companion to the Explorer 240, the Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel also happens to be on sale right now at Amazon. Dropping to $152.99 once the on-page coupon has been clipped, today’s offer amounts to $47 in savings and is the best in quite some time. Geared towards making the portable power station above, as well as other releases from Jackery work entirely off the grid, this solar panel can dish out 60W of power. The entire thing folds up when not in use and on top of sporting an IP65 water-resistant build, also has an integrated kickstand for getting the perfect angle in the sun.

