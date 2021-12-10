GM confirms Chevy Silverado electric pickup production starts in ‘early 2023’

GM has confirmed the timing of the Chevy Silverado electric pickup for the first time.

It is going into production in “early 2023.”

The GMC Hummer EV is going to be GM’s first all-electric pickup truck.

However, when it was announced as a $80,000 “supertruck,” it was clear that it wouldn’t really compete in the same category as the Ford F150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, or Rivian R1T.

But the automaker was quick to announce its own entry into the electric pickup segment.

They confirmed that they are planning a Silverado-like electric pickup truck with 400 miles of range:

Chevrolet BET Truck, which will be the brand’s first electric full-size pickup, offering 400+ miles of range on a single charge.

The automaker confirmed that the new electric pickup is designed from the ground up to be an all-electric vehicle with the Ultium battery and drivetrain technology.

Later, GM started teasing the Silverado Electric with a few images and confirming that it will be equipped with four-wheel steering, like the Hummer EV.

In October, the automaker announced that the electric pickup truck is going to be unveiled at CES 2022 on January 5, but even then GM didn’t release any timing for the actual production of the truck.

Now Doug Parks, GM’s head of product development, finally confirmed at a conference this week that the Chevrolet Silverado Electric is going into production in “early 2023” (via Automotive News):

General Motors plans to build the Chevrolet Silverado EV starting in early 2023, a top executive said Thursday. Doug Parks, executive vice president for global product development, purchasing and supply chain, provided production timing at Deutsche Bank’s AutoTech Conference.

This is going to put GM behind the competition, like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, in terms of deliveries of electric pickup trucks if we are putting aside the Hummer EV, which GM describes as a “supertruck” and also comes at a super price.

It could come around the same time as the Tesla Cybertruck, which the automaker currently aims to get into production in late 2022.

