Put GOTRAX’s electric scooter under the Christmas tree for $297, more in New Green Deals

Is your commute to the store, work, or friends homes short? Well, stop taking the car and start riding this GOTRAX electric scooter. It boasts speeds of up to 15.5 MPH and travels as far as 15 miles on a single charge, making it simple to commute around town without using a drop of gas or oil. On top of that, it's on sale for $297 at Amazon, with today's deal marking a new all-time low that we've tracked.

Commute around town on this GOTRAX electric scooter

GOTRAX via Amazon is offering its Electric Commuting Scooter for $297.49 shipped. Down from $350, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. Designed to help you get around town with ease, this electric scooter has an upgraded console that offers a brighter headlight and larger display. This makes it easier to ride around at night as well as keep tabs on speed and distance traveled. The 8.5-inch pneumatic tires can absorb small bumps on city streets for a comfortable ride, and the dual braking system lets you stop with confidence. You’ll also be able to ride for up to 15 miles on a single charge, which is great for smaller commutes around town.

Segway’s Air T15 electric scooter hits best price of the holiday season at $650

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Kick Scooter for $649.99 shipped. Typically fetching $770, you’re looking at a match of the best price this holiday season with today’s offer dropping to the best we’ve seen since back in July. Entering with quite the streamlined design, Segway’s Ninebot Air T15 delivers a 250W motor which can propel you at up to 12.4MPH. While the 7.5-mile range isn’t going to be ideal for longer commutes to and from the office, this is a great solution for quick trips down the block or just cruising around the neighborhood come spring. Other notable features like a lightweight, folding frame, regenerative breaking, and built-in Bluetooth round out the package.

Alongside today’s discount on the Air T15, Amazon is also marking down the prices on a selection of other Segway electric vehicles and accessories. Ranging from additional kick scooters to self-balancing offerings and more, you’ll want to check out everything on tap right here.

Let Emerson’s HomeKit Sensi thermostats heat your Siri smart home this winter from $79

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Emerson Sensi smart HomeKit thermostats headlined by the Touch model at $129 shipped in two styles. Normally you’d pay $160 or more, with today’s offer delivering at least 20% in savings and matching our pre-Black Friday mention for the best price of the holiday season so far. Just in time for all of these below-freezing temperatures rolling in, Emerson’s smart thermostat arrives to help automate your heat this winter. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, this model also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved.

Also included in today’s Emerson sale, Amazon is now offering the standard Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat to $78.45. Trending around $125 as of late, you’re looking at 37% in savings alongside the best price in several months. Aside from missing out on the touchscreen found above, you’re still looking at the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, not to mention similar energy-saving features as the lead deal.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

