SWFT FLEET e-bike delivers over 37 miles of range per charge at $750, more in New Green Deals

Though it might be colder outside, it’s never a bad idea to invest in greener transportation methods. SWFT’s latest FLEET e-bike deal sports an impressive over 37 mile range with a single charge, allowing you to easily travel to and from work without having to plug in. On top of that, it’s currently available at an all-time low of $750, saving you $250 from its normal going rate. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today

SWFT’s FLEET e-bike deal delivers over 37 miles of range on a single charge

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a deal on the all-new SWFT FLEET e-bike that’s on sale for $749.99 shipped. Down $250 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the second price drop that we’ve tracked historically beats our last mention by an additional $50 to mark a new all-time low. Today’s SWFT FLEET e-bike deal brings some notable specs to your daily commute. With a maximum speed of 19.8 MPH and a range of 37.2 miles per charge, you should be able to easily travel to and from work without having to plug in at all. Most e-bikes max out around 20 to 30 miles per charge, showing just how notable this range is. You can either plug-in during the day or just verify your ride is under 18 miles each way to ensure that you can easily make your commutes without using a single drop of gas or oil. Be sure to take a look at our recent hands-on review of the SWFT FLEET to take a deeper dive.

Gift Segway’s futuristic Electric Roller Skates this Christmas at $230, more up to 43% off

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates for $229.99 shipped. While these skates did fall to $200 for Cyber Monday, today’s deal comes close to that markdown at $170 off the typical $400 price point. This discount newly marks the third-best offer we have tracked. These battery-powered roller skates feature a 45-minute runtime and can propel skaters at up to 12 miles per hour. They feature a 220-pound weight capacity, paving the way for both adults and kids to take them for a spin. Segway touts these skates as “easy to pick up and learn,” helping make them a solid Christmas gift idea for many. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find even more Segway gear on sale.

More Segway deals:

Put Swagtron’s Swagskate Electric Skateboard under the tree for $92 shipped (Reg. $114)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron NG-3 Swagskate Electric Skateboard for $91.99 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the all-time low that we tracked over Black Friday. If you’ve been on the hunt for an exhilarating gift to put under the tree this year, Swagtron has you covered. The company’s Swagskate electric skateboard can propel riders at up to 9.3 miles per hour for a distance of four to six miles. Weight capacity tops out at 150 pounds, allowing a variety of kids, teenagers, and adults to enjoy this board. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. However, you can keep reading for additional e-bike deals.

New Tesla deals

Below, you'll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you're looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

ECOFLOW River Mini Wireless power station offers 100W USB-C at $50 off

