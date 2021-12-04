Quick Charge Podcast: December 4, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla pushes new Full Self-Driving Beta update with improved object detection
- Tesla updates Cybertruck with 4 motors, 4-wheel steering, and ‘crab mode’
- Tesla is integrating car sharing in its app, hinting at ‘Tesla Network’
- Tesla recalls 21,599 Model Ys made in China, citing steering knuckle issues
- Toyota commits to 100% zero-emission sales in Europe by 2035, because it essentially has to
- Toyota partners with BYD to build affordable $30,000 electric car
- Norway again shows the all-electric car future is closer than people think
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.