Tesla recalls 21,599 Model Ys made in China, citing steering knuckle issues

According to a statement from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), Tesla Shanghai filed a recall plan for 21,599 Model Y EVs manufactured in the country. The automaker cited issues pertaining to the strength of front and rear steering knuckles, stating they may not meet the automaker’s design requirements.

Just last week, we reported that Tesla had begun deliveries of the Performance Model Y in China, joining the popular “Standard Range” version, which was recently renamed the RWD Model Y. That version is currently sold out through 2021.

Sales of Model Ys built at Giga Shanghai have continued, despite price increases on all Tesla models due to supply chain bottlenecks. It now seems however, that some Model Ys that saw production in China throughout 2021 are being recalled.

CnEVPost broke the news out of China, following a statement from China’s SAMR website. The release states that a few days ago, Tesla Shanghai filed a recall for Model Y EVs built in China between February 4th and October 30th, 2021. 21,599 to be exact. Here’s an excerpt:

For some vehicles within the scope of this recall, due to supplier manufacturing reasons, the strength of the front and rear steering knuckles may not meet the design requirements. The steering knuckle may be deformed or broken during the use of the vehicle, and the suspension link may fall out of the steering knuckle under extreme stress conditions, which affects the driving control of the vehicle, increases the risk of collision accidents, and poses safety hazards.

The SAMR follows up by saying Tesla Shanghai will inspect the front and rear steering knuckles of Model Ys produced between those dates free of charge, and replace any components that do not meet the design requirements that ensure passenger safety.

Tesla China has stated that Model Y owners should drive carefully and seek a service center as soon as possible. The report states that Tesla plans to notify affected Model Y owners in China through “registered mail, e-mail, etc.” The Tesla Service Center in China will also be contacting Model Y owners to arrange recall repairs. This story is ongoing.

