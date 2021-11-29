Cyber Monday: Save up to $405 on portable power stations + more with Jackery’s Cyber Monday deals

If you’re looking for a simple, affordable, and versatile off-grid power solution, the Cyber Monday Jackery portable power station deals have you covered. Clocking in with some of the more impressive entry-level and mid-tier portable power solutions on the market, today we are zeroing-in on Jackery’s popular Explorer 300 model that provides more than enough juice to run your camping rig, drone batteries, emergency kit, smartphones, and MacBooks, among many other things. And it’s now doing it at $240 off the going rate, with solar-ready add-ons at 30% off, alongside up to $405 off on some of the brand’s other portable power stations. Read on for more details.

Cyber Monday Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station deals

Jackery’s not quite entry-level Explorer 300 Portable Power Station is a great option for casual outdoor adventurers that need a little bit more juice than the (also on sale) Explorer 240 model. Now marked down from the regular $300, you can add the Explorer 300 to your outdoor or emergency power kit for $209.99 — a solid $90 off the current going rate and as much as $140 off the regular price we tracked at the top of the year. For comparison’s sake, it is currently going for the $300 it dropped to back in January on Amazon after sitting at $350 for most of 2020.

But with the pricing value proposition out of the way, let’s dive into the specs here. You’re looking at a portable, easy to carry power station armed with a built-in 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack, a plethora of I/O options to support you’re entire EDC, outdoor adventure setup, or emergency kit —smartphones and MacBooks to camera rigs, drone batteries, fans, or even a TV, if you’re so inclined — and a solar power-ready design.

More specifically speaking, the Explorer 300 Portable Power Station provides owners with a pair of pure sine-wave 110V/300W AC outlets (peak 500W), a Power Delivery 60W USB-C port, a fast charge USB 3.0 port, one must-have (whether you like it or not) USB-A jack for your legacy gear, and a DC car port.

Alongside a nice onboard display so you can keep an eye on input and output wattage alongside the internal battery power and other important specs, one highlight of the Explorer 300 (much like the other models you’ll find on sale down below for Cyber Monday) is its versatility when it comes to juicing it back up. While you could always go completely off-grid by adding the brand’s SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel into the mix, it can also be juiced up with a combination of a typical wall outlet and the input/output-equipped 60W PD USB-C port, at home with an AC adapter, or through a car outlet — all of which can bring this power station back to 80% in a pinch quite quickly all things considered (and especially so at this price):

Solar panel 0-80% in 3,5-hours

Wall outlet + USB-C PD 0-80% within 2-hours

Wall outlet 0-80% inside of 3.5-hours

Car outlet 0-80% within 3.7-hours

This graphic courtesy of Jackery will give you some rough estimates on many charges you’ll get out of a fully juiced up Explorer 300 for various commonly-used tech as well:

Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station $210 (Reg. up to $350)

Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel now 30% off

As we mentioned above, Jackery also makes the perfect solar rig specifically designed to be used in tandem with the Explorer 300 Portable Power Station for folks looking to get completely off-grid. The Jackery SolarSaga 100W Monocrystalline Solar Panel features a pair of kickstands to prop it up on the ideal angle no matter where you are, an IP65 water-resistant design, and protective ETFE-laminated case. It even carries a pair of USB ports (5V/3A USB-C and 5V/2.4A USB-A) so you can juice smaller devices up directly from the SolarSaga 100W itself.

The Normally $299 add-on, is also now at 30% off from now through the end of the biggest 1-day shopping event of the year at $209.

Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel $209 (Reg. $299)

Just keep in mind, as nice as it is for consumers to be able to pick and choose when and if they might want to add the solar functionality to the Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station at a later date, you can also just get both bundled together at the same price.

Over on the official Jackery site, you can bring home the Jackery Solar Generator 300 package, that includes both of the aforementioned products, marked down from the regular $599.98 to $419.98 shipped for today only — the same price as purchasing them separately and effectively guaranteeing you get the solar power feature at the discounted rate (instead of adding the SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel at full price down the road).

Jackery Solar Generator 300 bundle $420 (Reg. $600)

More of our favourite green Cyber Monday deals from Jackery:

