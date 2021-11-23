Best Black Friday 2021 Green Deals: electric mowers, power stations, and more

Black Friday is now here at Electrek, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on electric tools alongside tech, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2021 electric deals and more.
Black Friday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear, and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
Environmentally friendly Black Friday deals
Greenworks is now launching its Black Friday sale, taking an extra 35% off its stable of outdoor electric tools. On top of its signature electric mowers, you’ll be able to save on everything from leaf blowers to snow throwers, pressure washers, and bundles to finally ditch gas and oil throughout your entire yard care kit. One highlight is the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Lawnmower at $338. Down from $520, you’re looking at one of the first discounts overall, $182 in savings, and a new all-time low.
About as notable as off-season savings come, locking in this discounted mower from Greenworks is a great way to finally ditch gas and oil ahead of next spring. This model arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck alongside dual 5Ah batteries and a charger that delivers 45 minutes of cutting per charge.
Featured deals: Jackery Black Friday sale
Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station (20% OFF from Nov 25-29): Jackery is now offering 9to5 readers an exclusive offer on its best rated Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $179. The Explorer 240 is a solid portable power solution that can power your iPhone, laptop, and lighting setup while camping or during a power outage. The lightweight Explorer 240 has a solid handle for easy carrying and offers simple push-button start for easy use. For outputs, the Explorer 240 has a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, featuring 1 AC outlet, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 DC carport. The Explorer 240 also has a built-in MPPT controller for maximum efficiency, eco-friendly solar recharging with the SolarSaga 60W solar panel (sold separately). You can conveniently recharge the Explorer 240 with a wall outlet, car outlet, or generator. Check out the Jackery Explorer 240 for $179.
Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2 x SolarSaga 100W (15% OFF from Nov 26-29): Jackery’s solar solution combines the portable power station with 2 SolarSaga 100W solar panels. For output ports: the explorer features two USB-C, two USB, one DC carport & three AC outlets (with the pure-sine wave). The Solar 1000 provides solar power with zero emission and is almost silent when in operation. Simply connect the solar panels with the power station, and you can enjoy reliable power.
Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel (20% OFF from Nov. 25-28): A lightweight solution for on-the-go power from the sun. The SolarSaga 60 can charge the Jackery Explorer 160 and Explorer 240 power stations in 4.5 and 6.5 hours. This portable solar panel is also equipped with 1* USB-C and 1* USB-A port that provides charging for up to two devices at once.
Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel (30% OFF on Nov 29): Jackery’s 100W water-resistant, Monocrystalline Solar Panel allows users to stay charged using just the power of the sun. The solar panel is compatible with Jackery Explorer 300/500/1000/1500 power stations. The SolarSaga 60 features 1* USB-C(5V,3A) output port and 1* USB-A(5V, 2.4A) output port to power two devices directly.
- Goal Zero’s new Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station sees first discount at $100 off
- ECOFLOW’s Delta 1300 Power Station packs dual 60W USB-C, six AC plugs at $989, more
- This off-season sale brings Sun Joe’s 40V 16-inch electric mower to its lowest price in years at $150
- Our exclusive discounts take up to $200 off Segway electric scooters, go-karts, more
Apple Black Friday deals:
- Apple Watch Series 3 arrives at Black Friday price starting at $109 (Save $90)
- Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $250 off at some of the best prices yet from $750
- Apple’s official MagSafe accessories on sale: iPhone 13 cases, Find My Wallet, more from $32
- Apple’s AirPods Max return to Amazon low ahead of Black Friday at $109 off
- Apple Pencil 2 falls to best price yet of $99 (Save $30), original model at $80
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $15 Best Buy credit
Best Google/Android Black Friday deals:
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G returns to Amazon low at $200 following rare $40 discount
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag/+ trackers fall to Amazon lows from $18 (Save 40%)
- Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone sees first discount at $100 off, more
- a 3 Smartwatch sees rare discount to low of $180 (Save $50), more
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G foldables are down to lows at $300 off
- Fitbit’s new Charge 5 with ECG monitoring falls to $130 (Save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE returns to Amazon low from $430 (Save up to $150)
- OnePlus 9 Pro sees $270 discount to new low of $799, OnePlus 9 at $600
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 returns to Amazon low starting at $449, more from $180
Other notable tech deals:
- Nanoleaf Black Friday sale goes live from $15 on HomeKit sets, Thread lights, more
- Twelve South gets in on the Black Friday savings with up to 58% off Apple accessory sale
- Anker Thanksgiving week sale goes live with iPhone essentials, USB-C hubs, more from $12
- Verizon Black Friday sale delivers FREE iPhone 12 mini, BOGO Google Pixel 6, much more
- Philips Hue’s refreshed Bloom HomeKit Lamp sees first discount to $59, more from $12
- Microsoft Black Friday sale: $150 off Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 2 from $300, more
- Spigen iPhone 13 cases, AirTag covers, screen protectors, more live from $8 for Black Friday
- Black Friday 4K TV deals start now at up to $1,000 off: LG, Samsung, VIZIO, more from $270
- Black Friday discounts arrive on Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and displays from $15
- Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals are live: 4K Max $35, Cube $80, more from $18
- Amazon tablet all-time lows from $35 for Black Friday: Fire HD 10, kids, more up to 50% off
- Best Buy’s annual Black Friday sale now live with deals on Apple, smart TVs, much more
- Nomad’s 30%+ off sale discounts signature leather iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, more
- Brydge’s Black Friday sale now live with 20% off iPad keyboard cases, Mac docks, more
- VIZIO’s all-new 4K AirPlay 2 TVs sport 120Hz VRR, HDMI 2.1, more at up to $401 off, more
- DJI’s all-new FPV Drone now $300 off at best price with bundled goggles
- Ring Black Friday sale goes live with first discount on Floodlight Cam Pro at $50 off, more
- Blink’s latest indoor and outdoor smart security cameras see Black Friday discounts from $20
- AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 13 series FREE with trade-in, much more
- Amazon’s new Halo View Fitness Tracker sees first pre-order discount to $50 (Reg. $80)
- Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off iPhone controller grips, keyboard, more from $20
Home goods, fashion, and everything else:
- Black Friday blenders from $15: NutriBullet, Ninja, Breville, more up to $100 off [Update]
- De’Longhi espresso machines now up to $150 off at Amazon with deals from $234 shipped
- adidas Black Friday Sale drops up to 50% off sitewide: UltraBoost, apparel, more
- Disney’s early Black Friday deals start now! Toys, apparel, gifts under $15, much more from $7
- Nike’s Black Friday Sale debuts up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase
- Under Armour offers up to 25% off popular winter gear: Fleece tops, pants, outerwear, more
- Theragun’s popular smart massage guns and rollers now up to 33% off starting at $79
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Black Friday deal now live at $50 (All colorways, Reg. $80)
- Lululemon adds new markdowns ahead of Black Friday at up to 50% off + free shipping
- Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Creator, more from $6
- Carhartt’s Black Friday Deals begin with up to 50% off boots, sweatshirts, outerwear, more
- Ray-Ban’s Early Black Friday Sale offers 30% off your purchase + free shipping
