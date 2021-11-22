Enjoy off-season savings on Kobalt’s 24V cordless string trimmer from $55, more in New Green Deals

Sure, now that we’re heading into winter, you likely won’t be doing much yard work. However, it’s never a bad time to bolster your yard care kit with off-season discounts. Kobalt’s 24V string trimmer is electric-powered and gas-free, making now a great time to invest since it’s on sale from $55. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Kobalt’s 24V electric string trimmer prepares you for next season

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 24V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $58.09 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $55.19. For comparison, it normally goes for $90 with today’s deal saving at least 35%. While you might not be using a string trimmer right now, it’s never a bad time to prepare for next spring. Kobalt’s 24V model delivers plenty of power in a lightweight and gas-free form-factor, making for a great experience all around. The brushless motor is made to go the long haul with you and last for years, while the variable speed trigger lets you easily control exactly how fast it spins.

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $199 (Save $50) for Black Friday

The ecobee Black Friday deals are going live ahead of the big day next week and headlined by the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped at Amazon. Live through the end of the month, You’re looking at $50 in savings from the usual $249 price tag to match our previous mention as well as the best price of the year.

Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Not to mention it was also just announced that the SmartThermostat will be receiving onboard Siri support. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Ride around on Segway’s Ninebot F40 electric scooter while it’s down to $690

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $689.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $80 from its normal list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well as the first major discount since its launch earlier this year. Segway’s Ninebot F40 can reach speeds of up to 18.6 MPH and travel as far as 25 miles on a single charge. The 10-inch pneumatic tires and shock absorption capabilities, riding around on the F40 is sure to be a treat. There are also three different modes, two of which max out at 18.6 MPH and then eco which limits you to 9.3 MPH to conserve battery if you don’t need to ride as fast. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.