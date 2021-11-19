Tesla expands Supercharger network to Alaska, now in all 50 states

Tesla has deployed a new Supercharger station in Alaska. It’s the first in the state and now means there is a Supercharger station in every state.

Just a few years ago, people were still talking about EV adoption and charging infrastructure as a chicken or egg problem.

But as with most new technology in need of infrastructure, they both have been growing simultaneously.

Tesla has been a good example to follow with its Supercharger network, which is the most extensive global fast-charging network.

The automaker invested heavily in the network in the US, its home country, but there was still one state that didn’t have a Supercharger station: Alaska.

It’s not the case anymore, since Tesla announced today that it deployed the first Supercharger station in the state:

Supercharging goes to Alaska New Tesla Supercharger: Soldotna, AK (4 stalls) https://t.co/PKX4aoe0lM pic.twitter.com/WTadfeTlsK — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) November 19, 2021

It’s just a four-stall station, but it’s a good start for the US’ most northern state.

The station is located in Soldotna, which is about 150 miles from Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest population center. It enables road trips south of the city.

Last week, Tesla announced that it reached the new milestone of 30,000 Superchargers worldwide.

Earlier this summer, we reported on how Tesla is gearing up for a giant Supercharger expansion ahead of opening the network to other EVs.

Following Tesla’s confirmation of this, the automaker started hiring many new charging design managers – in charge of opening new stations in the US.

As we noted, the move coincides with a new $7.5 billion federal program to fund EV infrastructure that is currently being adopted, and one of the requirements to get access to the funds is that the charging stations are open to vehicles from more than one automaker.

By opening its network, Tesla will increase traffic, but it will also have access to more funds to grow the network faster. And Tesla plans to grow its Supercharger network quickly.

Last month, Tesla announced plans to triple the size of the Supercharger network within two years.

