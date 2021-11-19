Kobalt’s 80V 18-inch electric chainsaw makes logging easy from $217, more in New Green Deals

Now that winter is basically here, there might be a few trees that need to be felled or logs split around your property. If that’s the case, get rid of that old gas-powered chainsaw and replace it with a battery-powered option. Not only is it quieter, but it doesn’t use fossil fuels, which is an added bonus. Today, Lowe’s has the 80V Kobalt electric chainsaw on sale from $217, with other models as low as $208. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Prepare for the winter months with an electric chainsaw

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Kobalt 80V MAX outdoor yard tools priced from $219 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, making the prices start from $208.05. Our favorite is the 18-inch Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw on sale for $229, though the Lowe’s Advantage discount drops it to $217.55. Down from $299, you’re saving up to $82 here and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Now that winter is starting to set in across the country, you might have some logs that need to be chopped or trees felled for firewood. This electric chainsaw doesn’t rely on gas, instead using an 80V battery to cut through even the thickest of trunks.

There’s never been a better time to buy an e-bike

Walmart is offering the Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Mountain Bike for $398 shipped. Down from its $648 list price, this saves $250 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As one of the most budget-friendly e-bike deals that we’ve ever seen, this model can travel up to 20 MPH for as far as 20 miles on a single charge. There’s a pedal assist most so you can still get a workout while the bike does the heavy lifting when you hit an incline. The LED display also easily keeps tabs on speed, battery power, and more. All of this comes on the heels of requiring no gas or oil to run, and it can even be powered by renewable energy if you have solar panels at home.

Ride around on Segway’s Ninebot F40 electric scooter while it’s down to $690

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $689.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $80 from its normal list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well as the first major discount since its launch earlier this year. Segway’s Ninebot F40 can reach speeds of up to 18.6 MPH and travel as far as 25 miles on a single charge. The 10-inch pneumatic tires and shock absorption capabilities, riding around on the F40 is sure to be a treat. There are also three different modes, two of which max out at 18.6 MPH and then eco which limits you to 9.3 MPH to conserve battery if you don’t need to ride as fast. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

More new green deals

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

