Segway’s latest Ninebot F40 electric scooter sees first discount to $690, more in New Green Deals

Segway’s recently-released Ninebot F40 electric scooter just came out earlier this year and is now seeing its first major price cut. Down from $770, today’s deal drops the F40 to $690 and saves $80 overall. Delivering the ability to ride up to 18.6 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge, this scooter makes it quite easy to get around town without using gas or oil. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Ride around on Segway’s Ninebot F40 electric scooter while it’s down to $690

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $689.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $80 from its normal list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well as the first major discount since its launch earlier this year. Segway’s Ninebot F40 can reach speeds of up to 18.6 MPH and travel as far as 25 miles on a single charge. The 10-inch pneumatic tires and shock absorption capabilities, riding around on the F40 is sure to be a treat. There are also three different modes, two of which max out at 18.6 MPH and then eco which limits you to 9.3 MPH to conserve battery if you don’t need to ride as fast. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Our exclusive discounts take up to $200 off Segway electric scooters, go-karts, more

Wellbots has now partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts on Segway electric vehicles. You’ll need to apply item-specific codes at checkout to lock-in the savings. A particular highlight falls to the Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter Max G30LP. Right now when you apply code 200SEG9TO5 at checkout, the price will drop to $689 shipped. Normally fetching $889, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since well before the summer thanks to $200 in savings. Whether you’re looking to make the most of those few remaining weeks of fall or want to be ready for all of the fun joy rides next spring and beyond, today’s discount has you covered. Ninebot Max arrives with a 300W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting. Head to 9to5Toys for additional exclusive price cuts.

Our exclusive discounts take up to $240 off Jackery Explorer portable power stations

Wellbots is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts across several of Jackery’s latest portable power stations. Right now, when you apply code JACK9TO5 at checkout, you’ll save 15% off with free shipping across the board. That brings our top pick of the Jackery Explorer 880 Power Station down to $679 from the usual $799 price tag you’d normally pay. Not only is that a rare discount in the first place, but amounts to $120 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 to mark a new all-time low.

Featuring a 880Wh lithium-ion battery, Jackery’s portable power station sports a 1,000W pure sine output across its three AC outlets which are just the start of the ports. Alongside a pair of USB-C slots, there’s also a pair of 2.4A USB-A inputs that pair with an LED display and convenient carrying handle. Ideal for everything from camping trips to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 880 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.